The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.161 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .246 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Haase has had a hit in 20 of 36 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits six times (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in two of 36 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Haase has driven in a run in six games this year (16.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (8.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 .385 AVG .226 .429 OBP .293 .590 SLG .264 4 XBH 2 2 HR 0 8 RBI 4 9/3 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 2 Home Away 16 GP 20 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (55.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (5.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (25.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings