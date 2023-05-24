Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Dansby Swanson -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Mets.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Mets Player Props
|Cubs vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Cubs vs Mets
|Cubs vs Mets Odds
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson is hitting .265 with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 70th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 101st in slugging.
- Swanson has picked up a hit in 56.5% of his 46 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.4% of them.
- In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Swanson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (28.3%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (10.9%).
- He has scored in 18 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.301
|AVG
|.271
|.383
|OBP
|.403
|.446
|SLG
|.390
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|3
|21/11
|K/BB
|17/13
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.70 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (68 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.