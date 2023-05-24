Pete Alonso and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Mets and the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (starting at 7:40 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Marcus Stroman Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Stroman Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Stroman has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.05), 27th in WHIP (1.143), and 41st in K/9 (8.2).

Stroman Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Phillies May. 19 6.0 3 1 1 4 2 at Twins May. 14 2.2 7 6 6 3 2 vs. Cardinals May. 8 6.0 4 2 2 6 1 at Nationals May. 3 6.0 5 1 1 5 3 at Marlins Apr. 28 6.1 6 2 2 3 2

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, 10 walks and 23 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashed .296/.341/.391 on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 19 3-for-6 0 0 4 5 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has recorded 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.370/.403 so far this season.

Swanson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Phillies May. 21 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Phillies May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 17 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 42 hits with three doubles, 18 home runs, 24 walks and 43 RBI.

He's slashed .230/.325/.541 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 19 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 vs. Rays May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 44 hits with 15 doubles, seven home runs, 17 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .232/.310/.421 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 19 3-for-6 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

