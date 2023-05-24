Kodai Senga will take the mound for the New York Mets aiming to take down Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 10th-best in MLB play with 61 total home runs.

Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .430 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are seventh in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Chicago ranks 12th in runs scored with 227 (4.8 per game).

The Cubs are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 20th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Chicago's 4.04 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in the majors (1.231).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Marcus Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

Stroman enters this game with eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Stroman will try to collect his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.