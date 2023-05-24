Wednesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (21-26) and the New York Mets (25-24) clashing at Wrigley Field in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 24.

The Cubs will give the ball to Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Kodai Senga (4-2, 3.77 ERA).

Cubs vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been favored just once and won that contest.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over nine times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cubs have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cubs have won 11, or 50%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has a record of 11-11, a 50% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago ranks 12th in the majors with 227 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).

Cubs Schedule