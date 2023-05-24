Andy Ibanez -- with a slugging percentage of .088 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez has five doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .188.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 40.9% of his games this season (nine of 22), with at least two hits three times (13.6%).

He has homered in just one game this year.

In five games this season, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (31.8%), including one multi-run game.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .235 AVG .389 .235 OBP .421 .294 SLG .722 1 XBH 4 0 HR 1 2 RBI 2 5/0 K/BB 0/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 11 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

