Akil Baddoo Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Akil Baddoo -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on May 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Royals.
Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Akil Baddoo At The Plate
- Baddoo is batting .250 with six doubles, a home run and 16 walks.
- In 17 of 34 games this season (50.0%) Baddoo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- He has gone deep in one of 34 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Baddoo has driven in a run in seven games this year (20.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 13 of 34 games so far this year.
Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.237
|AVG
|.270
|.275
|OBP
|.400
|.263
|SLG
|.378
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (52.9%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (23.5%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (47.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.9%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (35.3%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- The Royals rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (60 total, 1.2 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 11th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.82 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 4.82 ERA ranks 60th, 1.185 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 65th.
