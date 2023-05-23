The Chicago White Sox, including Yasmani Grandal (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal has nine doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .278.

In 55.0% of his games this season (22 of 40), Grandal has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (27.5%) he recorded at least two.

In three games this year, he has hit a home run (7.5%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

In eight games this year (20.0%), Grandal has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.5%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 10 games this season (25.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 .217 AVG .284 .294 OBP .368 .370 SLG .433 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 11/4 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 18 GP 22 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (31.8%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings