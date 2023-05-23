Josh Naylor and Jake Burger will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox play at Progressive Field on Tuesday, at 6:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 51 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Fueled by 142 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 19th in MLB with a .241 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 203 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The White Sox rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.405 WHIP this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send Dylan Cease (2-3) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Cease will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals W 5-2 Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians L 3-0 Away Jimmy Lambert Hunter Gaddis 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz 5/27/2023 Tigers - Away Jimmy Lambert Michael Lorenzen 5/28/2023 Tigers - Away Dylan Cease Eduardo Rodríguez

