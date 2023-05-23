White Sox vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
The White Sox are +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-135). The over/under for the contest has been set at 8 runs.
White Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-135
|+110
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 1-3.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total just once.
- The previous 10 White Sox games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Chicago's last five contests have finished below the point total, and the average over/under in that span was 8.6.
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has entered 21 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 4-17 in those contests.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 22 of its 49 games with a total.
- The White Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|12-13
|7-17
|8-15
|11-15
|17-23
|2-7
