Tuesday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) and the Chicago White Sox (19-30) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on May 23.

The Guardians will call on Logan Allen (1-1) against the White Sox and Dylan Cease (2-3).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under just once.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

The White Sox have come away with seven wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 4-17 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (203 total), Chicago is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.97 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule