After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson has five doubles and seven walks while batting .246.
  • In 60.0% of his 30 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 30 games this season.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in five games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.0%.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 13
.182 AVG .298
.250 OBP .344
.182 SLG .386
0 XBH 5
0 HR 0
3 RBI 2
6/2 K/BB 12/4
0 SB 5
Home Away
15 GP 15
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Allen (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • In five games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
