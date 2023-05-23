The Kansas City Royals (14-35) hope to stop their four-game losing run against the Detroit Tigers (21-24), at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) take the hill for the Tigers in this matchup. The Royals, however, have yet to list a starter.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rodriguez - DET (4-3, 2.06 ERA) vs TBA - KC

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Eduardo Rodríguez

The Tigers' Rodriguez (4-3) will make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 30-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 2.06 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .186.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Rodriguez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.