The Detroit Tigers will send a hot-hitting Akil Baddoo to the plate against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams take the field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are fifth-worst in MLB action with 38 home runs.

Detroit has the second-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.351).

The Tigers' .228 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit is the lowest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 3.7 runs per game (165 total).

The Tigers are 28th in MLB with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out nine times per game to rank 10th in MLB.

The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit's 4.46 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers are sending Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 2.06 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

Rodriguez enters the outing with five quality starts under his belt this year.

Rodriguez is looking for his eighth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 frames per appearance on the hill.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Pirates L 8-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals L 5-2 Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals W 8-5 Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez - 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Jimmy Lambert 5/28/2023 White Sox - Home Eduardo Rodríguez Dylan Cease

