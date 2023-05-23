Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals will hit the field against the Detroit Tigers and starter Eduardo Rodriguez on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Tigers are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+120).

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Tigers -145 +120 - - - - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
  • In their last 10 games with a total, the Tigers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
  • Detroit has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.
  • The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Tigers a 59.2% chance to win.
  • Detroit has combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times this season for a 23-21-1 record against the over/under.
  • The Tigers have had a run line set for just two games this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
10-10 11-14 6-16 15-8 16-17 5-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.