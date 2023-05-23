The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is hitting .285 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 75.8% of his games this year (25 of 33), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this year (13 of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .227 AVG .298 .320 OBP .377 .295 SLG .426 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 6 RBI 4 8/5 K/BB 15/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 21 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (81.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (19.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (38.1%)

