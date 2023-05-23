Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .285 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 75.8% of his games this year (25 of 33), Suzuki has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (24.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this year (13 of 33), with two or more RBI three times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (39.4%), including one multi-run game.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.227
|AVG
|.298
|.320
|OBP
|.377
|.295
|SLG
|.426
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (81.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (19.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (38.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga makes the start for the Mets, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
