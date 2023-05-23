The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom leads Chicago in total hits (31) this season while batting .226 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

In 21 of 41 games this season (51.2%) Wisdom has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (19.5%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (24.4%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.

Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (29.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (17.1%).

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (48.8%), including five games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 .161 AVG .310 .299 OBP .375 .446 SLG .759 6 XBH 11 5 HR 7 8 RBI 15 25/11 K/BB 20/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 18 GP 23 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (65.2%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (52.2%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (34.8%)

