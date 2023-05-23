Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Luis Robert (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago with 48 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .559.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 65th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (32 of 48), Robert has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (27.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 12 games this season (25.0%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Robert has picked up an RBI in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 47.9% of his games this year (23 of 48), he has scored, and in nine of those games (18.8%) he has scored more than once.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.208
|AVG
|.282
|.311
|OBP
|.330
|.396
|SLG
|.553
|6
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/6
|K/BB
|29/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (34.8%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (21.7%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (34.8%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (49 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Allen (1-1) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
