The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .271 with six doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and seven walks.
  • In 17 of 31 games this year (54.8%) Burger has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (25.8%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10 games this season (32.3%), homering in 9.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 38.7% of his games this year, Burger has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 25.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least one run 13 times this season (41.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
.275 AVG .148
.348 OBP .258
.800 SLG .333
9 XBH 3
6 HR 1
12 RBI 2
10/5 K/BB 14/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 11
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 49 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 3.04 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
