Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mets - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Mets Player Props
|Cubs vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Mets Prediction
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
- Happ has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 45 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.9% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.7% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.253
|AVG
|.364
|.391
|OBP
|.471
|.387
|SLG
|.582
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|9
|22/17
|K/BB
|11/12
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|15 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|2 (9.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.68 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.