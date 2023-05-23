On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.407) this season, fueled by 47 hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.
  • Happ has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 45 games this season, with multiple hits in 28.9% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.7% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 14 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 15
.253 AVG .364
.391 OBP .471
.387 SLG .582
6 XBH 8
2 HR 2
9 RBI 9
22/17 K/BB 11/12
2 SB 2
Home Away
21 GP 24
15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (62.5%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (37.5%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.68 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (65 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Senga (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
