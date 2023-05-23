The Miami Heat are 1.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 3-0 lead in the series. The point total is set at 216.5 in the matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -1.5 216.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 47 times.
  • Miami has an average total of 219.3 in its games this year, 2.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Heat are 30-52-0 against the spread this season.
  • Miami has entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 35, or 62.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Miami has won 33 of its 54 games, or 61.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston has played 62 games this season that finished with a point total over 216.5 points.
  • Boston's matchups this season have a 229.4-point average over/under, 12.9 more points than this game's total.
  • Boston has a 45-37-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Celtics have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win four times (50%) in those contests.
  • This season, Boston has won three of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 47 57.3% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6
Celtics 62 75.6% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over seven times.
  • In home games, Miami owns a worse record against the spread (14-27-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (16-25-0).
  • The Heat record only 1.9 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Celtics give up (111.4).
  • Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • Boston is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over seven times.
  • This season, Boston is 23-18-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). On the road, it is 22-19-0 ATS (.537).
  • The Celtics' 117.9 points per game are 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up to opponents.
  • Boston has put together a 40-21 ATS record and a 49-12 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Heat and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 19-39 41-41
Celtics 45-37 7-1 43-39

Heat vs. Celtics Point Insights

Heat Celtics
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.9
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 4
17-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 40-21
26-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 49-12
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.4
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
26-39
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-8
39-26
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 31-5

