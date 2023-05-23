The Chicago Cubs, including Dansby Swanson (.311 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Phillies.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 29 walks while hitting .267.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 66th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

In 55.6% of his games this season (25 of 45), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (31.1%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.9%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 12 games this season (26.7%), Swanson has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 40.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (13.3%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 .301 AVG .271 .383 OBP .403 .446 SLG .390 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 12 RBI 3 21/11 K/BB 17/13 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 24 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (50.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 2 (9.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

