Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on Francisco Alvarez and the New York Mets on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 10th-best in baseball with 58 total home runs.

Chicago is eighth in MLB with a .427 slugging percentage.

The Cubs are sixth in MLB with a .262 batting average.

Chicago is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.8 runs per game (220 total).

The Cubs' .338 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Cubs strike out 9.1 times per game, the No. 19 average in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.09 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.239).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Drew Smyly (4-1) to make his 10th start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.86 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Smyly is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Smyly will look to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 frames per appearance).

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Astros L 7-3 Away Justin Steele Cristian Javier 5/17/2023 Astros L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly J.P. France 5/19/2023 Phillies W 10-1 Away Marcus Stroman Ranger Suárez 5/20/2023 Phillies L 12-3 Away Jameson Taillon Aaron Nola 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets - Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets - Home Marcus Stroman Tylor Megill 5/25/2023 Mets - Home Jameson Taillon Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Justin Steele Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.