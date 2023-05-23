Christopher Morel -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on May 23 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .370 with three doubles, eight home runs and two walks.

Morel will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with four homers over the course of his last outings.

Morel has gotten a hit in all 11 games this year, with more than one hit five times (45.5%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (72.7%, and 16.7% of his trips to the plate).

Morel has picked up an RBI in 81.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 36.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run in all 11 games this year, and more than once in three games (27.3%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 9 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (100.0%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (100.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (77.8%) 2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (77.8%)

Mets Pitching Rankings