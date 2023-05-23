Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn (.306 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks.
- In 68.1% of his games this season (32 of 47), Vaughn has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (19.1%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Vaughn has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (40.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of those games (19.1%).
- In 16 games this season (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|21
|.283
|AVG
|.220
|.386
|OBP
|.301
|.500
|SLG
|.378
|7
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|16
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|23
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (39.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 49 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Allen gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
