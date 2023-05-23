Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Guardians - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has an OPS of .693, fueled by an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .355. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 140th in slugging.
- Benintendi will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 in his last games.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.
- In 44 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 10 games this year (22.7%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 19 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.265
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.300
|.327
|SLG
|.298
|3
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|5
|11/4
|K/BB
|12/6
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|18 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (78.3%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (17.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 49 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Guardians are sending Allen (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.04, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
