The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi (.343 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has an OPS of .693, fueled by an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .355. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 73rd and he is 140th in slugging.

Benintendi will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 in his last games.

Benintendi has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 44 games this year, with at least two hits in 27.3% of those games.

In 44 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In 10 games this year (22.7%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 19 of 44 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 21 .265 AVG .250 .333 OBP .300 .327 SLG .298 3 XBH 4 0 HR 0 4 RBI 5 11/4 K/BB 12/6 2 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 23 18 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (26.1%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (17.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings