The Cleveland Guardians (20-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-29) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET. The Guardians are coming off a series defeat to the Mets, and the White Sox a series win over the Royals.

The Guardians will give the nod to Hunter Gaddis and the White Sox will counter with Mike Clevinger (3-3, 4.56 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

White Sox vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (3-3, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 32-year-old has a 4.56 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings over nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.

Clevinger enters the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Clevinger is trying to pick up his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

Mike Clevinger vs. Guardians

He will take the hill against a Guardians offense that ranks 28th in the league with 346 total hits (on a .226 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .341 (30th in the league) with 28 total home runs (30th in MLB play).

Clevinger has a 3 ERA and a 1.667 WHIP against the Guardians this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .261 batting average over one appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Gaddis

Gaddis gets the nod for the Guardians and will make his first start of the season.

The right-hander is making his first start of the year. The 25-year-old did not make an appearance on the mound last season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.