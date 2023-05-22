Monday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (20-26) versus the Chicago White Sox (19-29) at Progressive Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on May 22.

The Guardians will give the nod to Hunter Gaddis and the White Sox will turn to Mike Clevinger (3-3, 4.56 ERA).

White Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 1-8-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 White Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The White Sox have won in seven, or 25%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Chicago has a mark of 5-19 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (203 total), Chicago is the 16th-highest scoring team in baseball.

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule