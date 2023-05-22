How to Watch the Tigers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brady Singer and Michael Lorenzen are the projected starters when the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers face off on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 37 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Detroit has scored 157 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Detroit averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.242 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Tigers' Lorenzen (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 4-0
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Luis Ortiz
|5/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 8-0
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Rich Hill
|5/19/2023
|Nationals
|W 8-6
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Jake Irvin
|5/20/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-2
|Away
|Alex Faedo
|Patrick Corbin
|5/21/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Josiah Gray
|5/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Michael Lorenzen
|Brady Singer
|5/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|-
|5/24/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Zack Greinke
|5/25/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Alex Faedo
|Lucas Giolito
|5/26/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Lance Lynn
|5/27/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Mike Clevinger
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.