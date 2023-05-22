Brady Singer and Michael Lorenzen are the projected starters when the Kansas City Royals and the Detroit Tigers face off on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 37 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks 29th in the majors with a .350 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 157 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Detroit averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.242 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers' Lorenzen (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Lorenzen will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates L 8-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals L 5-2 Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals L 6-4 Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez - 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito 5/26/2023 White Sox - Home Joey Wentz Lance Lynn 5/27/2023 White Sox - Home Michael Lorenzen Mike Clevinger

