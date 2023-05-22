Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and starter Brady Singer on Monday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+100). The over/under for the game has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Royals -120 +100 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (41%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 16-21, a 43.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 22 of its 44 opportunities.

The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-10 10-14 6-16 14-8 15-17 5-7

