Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals (14-34) and the Detroit Tigers (20-24) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Royals securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.

The Tigers have won in 16, or 41%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Detroit has been victorious 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (157 total, 3.6 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

