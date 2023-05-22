Monday's game between the Kansas City Royals (14-34) and the Detroit Tigers (20-24) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Royals securing the victory. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 22.

The probable pitchers are Brady Singer (3-4) for the Royals and Michael Lorenzen (2-2) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: BSKC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Royals 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-5.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Detroit and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 games.
  • The Tigers have won in 16, or 41%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Detroit has been victorious 16 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Detroit scores the fewest runs in baseball (157 total, 3.6 per game).
  • Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.46 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 16 Pirates W 4-0 Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Ortiz
May 17 Pirates L 8-0 Eduardo Rodríguez vs Rich Hill
May 19 @ Nationals W 8-6 Matthew Boyd vs Jake Irvin
May 20 @ Nationals L 5-2 Alex Faedo vs Patrick Corbin
May 21 @ Nationals L 6-4 Joey Wentz vs Josiah Gray
May 22 @ Royals - Michael Lorenzen vs Brady Singer
May 23 @ Royals - Eduardo Rodríguez vs TBA
May 24 @ Royals - Matthew Boyd vs Zack Greinke
May 25 White Sox - Alex Faedo vs Lucas Giolito
May 26 White Sox - Joey Wentz vs Lance Lynn
May 27 White Sox - Michael Lorenzen vs Mike Clevinger

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.