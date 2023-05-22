The Florida Panthers host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers hold a 2-0 advantage in the series. Bookmakers favor the Panthers in this matchup, assigning them -115 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-105).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Panthers (-115) Hurricanes (-105) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 34 of their 63 games when favored on the moneyline this season (54.0%).

Florida has a record of 34-29 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter (54.0% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been made an underdog 16 times this season, and won eight, or 50.0%, of those games.

Carolina is 8-8 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The Hurricanes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 288 (6th) Goals 262 (15th) 272 (21st) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 70 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Florida has not hit the over.

The Panthers have had an average of total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of .

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Panthers score the sixth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 288 this season.

On defense, the Panthers have given up 272 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in league play.

The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at +16.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has gone over the total just once over its last 10 contests.

During the last 10 games, Hurricanes' games average 9 goals, 0.6 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive squads in the league this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +52.

