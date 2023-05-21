Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Royals on May 21, 2023
The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Robert, Vinnie Pasquantino and others in this contest.
White Sox vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Lynn Stats
- Lance Lynn (2-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Lynn has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 36-year-old's 6.66 ERA ranks 72nd, 1.519 WHIP ranks 70th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 11th.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|7.0
|7
|3
|1
|7
|0
|at Royals
|May. 10
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|4
|2
|at Reds
|May. 5
|6.2
|8
|4
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 29
|6.1
|3
|4
|4
|10
|2
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 24
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 13 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI (46 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashing .267/.323/.552 on the season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.
- He's slashing .234/.322/.406 so far this year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Vinnie Pasquantino Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Pasquantino Stats
- Pasquantino has 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs, 21 walks and 21 RBI.
- He's slashed .257/.342/.469 on the year.
Pasquantino Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Padres
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 11 doubles, 10 home runs, seven walks and 26 RBI (47 total hits).
- He's slashed .288/.330/.540 on the year.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at White Sox
|May. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|at White Sox
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|May. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Padres
|May. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
