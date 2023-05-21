Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Lance Lynn, who is projected to start for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox are 17th in MLB play with 50 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .393.

The White Sox rank 18th in MLB with a .242 batting average.

Chicago is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.2 runs per game (198 total).

The White Sox rank 27th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 12th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in the majors.

Chicago has a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox average MLB's 25th-ranked WHIP (1.427).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn (2-5 with a 6.66 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

Lynn is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year in this outing.

Lynn will try to continue an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Guardians W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Shane Bieber 5/17/2023 Guardians W 7-2 Home Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/18/2023 Guardians L 3-1 Home Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/19/2023 Royals W 2-0 Home Michael Kopech Zack Greinke 5/20/2023 Royals W 5-1 Home Lucas Giolito Jordan Lyles 5/21/2023 Royals - Home Lance Lynn Carlos Hernandez 5/22/2023 Guardians - Away Mike Clevinger Peyton Battenfield 5/23/2023 Guardians - Away Dylan Cease Logan Allen 5/24/2023 Guardians - Away Michael Kopech Cal Quantrill 5/25/2023 Tigers - Away Lucas Giolito Alex Faedo 5/26/2023 Tigers - Away Lance Lynn Joey Wentz

