Nico Hoerner and Alec Bohm are among the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the Philadelphia Phillies square off at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday (starting at 1:35 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 49 hits with eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .304/.347/.404 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies May. 19 3-for-6 0 0 4 5 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 28 walks and 18 RBI (46 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .264/.366/.408 on the season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Phillies May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 17 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Astros May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has 44 hits with eight doubles, five home runs, 14 walks and 32 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.324/.401 so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-5 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 15 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 52 hits with 14 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .299/.346/.466 on the season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

