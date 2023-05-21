Cubs vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to defeat Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
The Phillies have been listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cubs (+100). A 9-run total has been listed for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-120
|+100
|9
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-6.
- The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in each of their last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. Chicago and its opponent have gone above the over/under in 10 straight games, with the average total established by bookmakers being 7.9.
Read More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those contests.
- Chicago is 8-10 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- So far this season, Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 24 of its 45 games with a total.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|9-14
|9-13
|11-12
|11-20
|9-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.