Sunday's game features the Philadelphia Phillies (21-24) and the Chicago Cubs (20-25) matching up at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on May 21.

The Phillies will call on Taijuan Walker (3-2) versus the Cubs and Justin Steele (6-1).

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Phillies 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in each of its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (40.9%) in those contests.

This year, Chicago has won eight of 18 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (219 total runs).

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

