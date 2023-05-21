Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Heat Eastern Conference Finals Game 3 on May 21, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo and other players on the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat before their matchup at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday at FTX Arena.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (-110)
|9.5 (-125)
|5.5 (+120)
|3.5 (+130)
- Tatum has recorded 30.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 0.4 points fewer than Sunday's points prop total.
- Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.9 less than Sunday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-128)
|5.5 (-143)
|3.5 (-118)
|2.5 (+105)
- Sunday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 23.5. That's 3.1 less than his season average.
- He has collected 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Sunday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) equals his average on the season.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|18.5 (-110)
|9.5 (-105)
|3.5 (-143)
- Sunday's over/under for Adebayo is 18.5 points, 1.9 fewer than his season average.
- Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 9.5).
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Sunday.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-115)
|6.5 (-128)
|5.5 (-139)
|0.5 (-182)
- The 28.5 point total set for Jimmy Butler on Sunday is 5.6 more than his scoring average on the season (22.9).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).
- Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
- Butler has knocked down 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).
