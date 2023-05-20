Player props are listed for Luis Robert and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Lucas Giolito Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Giolito Stats

Lucas Giolito (2-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 28-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 40th, 1.118 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 27th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Giolito Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 14 6.0 7 4 4 6 0 at Royals May. 9 6.0 5 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins May. 4 7.0 2 1 1 7 3 vs. Rays Apr. 28 6.2 8 2 2 6 0 at Rays Apr. 23 7.0 5 4 4 5 2

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Robert Stats

Robert has 12 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.322/.550 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 41 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 31 RBI.

He's slashing .240/.328/.415 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has put up 45 hits with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 21 runs.

He's slashed .263/.349/.480 so far this year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Padres May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Padres May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Brewers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up 43 hits with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .230/.273/.422 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres May. 17 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Padres May. 16 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Padres May. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers May. 14 2-for-5 1 1 3 6 0

