Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will play Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored White Sox (-185). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -185 +150 9 -110 -110 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 56.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-7).

Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 64.9%.

Chicago has played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-20-4).

The White Sox have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-13 7-16 6-15 11-14 15-22 2-7

