White Sox vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will play Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
The Royals have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored White Sox (-185). The over/under for the contest is set at 9 runs.
White Sox vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-185
|+150
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
White Sox Recent Betting Performance
- The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.
- The White Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Discover More About This Game
White Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The White Sox have won 56.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-7).
- Chicago has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 64.9%.
- Chicago has played in 46 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-20-4).
- The White Sox have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
White Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-13
|7-16
|6-15
|11-14
|15-22
|2-7
