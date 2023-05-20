Saturday's game between the Chicago White Sox (17-29) and the Kansas City Royals (14-32) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the White Sox taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Lucas Giolito (2-3) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-7) will take the ball for the Royals.

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is White Sox 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have won nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -185.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 193 (4.2 per game).

The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox Schedule