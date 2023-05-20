The Washington Nationals (18-27) take a four-game losing run into a home matchup versus the Detroit Tigers (20-22), at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Nationals will give the nod to Patrick Corbin (2-5, 4.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Alex Faedo (0-1, 4.22 ERA).

Tigers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (2-5, 4.65 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Faedo

The Tigers will look to Faedo (0-1) to open the game and make his third start this season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

He has a 4.22 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .179 against him over his two games this season.

Faedo is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Faedo is looking to pick up his second start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Corbin

Corbin (2-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 33-year-old has pitched in nine games this season with a 4.65 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .295.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Corbin has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 33-year-old's 4.65 ERA ranks 56th, 1.430 WHIP ranks 60th, and 5.5 K/9 ranks 72nd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

