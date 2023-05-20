On Saturday, May 20 at 4:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals (18-27) host the Detroit Tigers (20-22) at Nationals Park. Patrick Corbin will get the ball for the Nationals, while Alex Faedo will take the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Nationals (-115). The total for the matchup has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Corbin - WSH (2-5, 4.65 ERA) vs Faedo - DET (0-1, 4.22 ERA)

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Nationals will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Nationals have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Washington.

The Nationals have not been favored on the moneyline over the last 10 games.

Over its last 10 outings, Washington and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Tigers have won 16 of 37 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andy Ibáñez 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Riley Greene 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+150) Jonathan Schoop 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Javier Báez 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Eric Haase 0.5 (-278) - 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

