The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Tigers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 35 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .354 this season.

The Tigers' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 151 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Tigers rank 11th with an average of 9.0 strikeouts per game.

Detroit has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.223 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Faedo heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his third start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits against the Seattle Mariners.

He has one quality starts in two chances this season.

In two starts, Faedo has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of 5.1 frames per outing.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Home Alex Faedo Bryce Miller 5/14/2023 Mariners W 5-3 Home Joey Wentz Logan Gilbert 5/16/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Luis Ortiz 5/17/2023 Pirates L 8-0 Home Eduardo Rodríguez Rich Hill 5/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Matthew Boyd Jake Irvin 5/20/2023 Nationals - Away Alex Faedo Patrick Corbin 5/21/2023 Nationals - Away Joey Wentz Josiah Gray 5/22/2023 Royals - Away Michael Lorenzen Brady Singer 5/23/2023 Royals - Away Eduardo Rodríguez - 5/24/2023 Royals - Away Matthew Boyd Zack Greinke 5/25/2023 White Sox - Home Alex Faedo Lucas Giolito

