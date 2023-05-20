Player props are available for Alec Bohm and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 23 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a .310/.353/.411 slash line on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 19 3-for-6 0 0 4 5 0 vs. Cardinals May. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 7 1-for-6 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Marlins May. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has recorded 47 hits with 13 doubles, four home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .301/.422/.462 on the season.

Happ has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros May. 17 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 at Astros May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros May. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Bohm Stats

Bohm has 43 hits with eight doubles, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .265/.328/.407 so far this season.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Giants May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 15 2-for-3 1 1 3 6 0 at Rockies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Castellanos Stats

Nicholas Castellanos has 14 doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 26 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .300/.348/.471 so far this year.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs May. 19 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants May. 17 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

