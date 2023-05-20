The Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) and the Chicago Cubs (20-24) will clash on Saturday, May 20 at Citizens Bank Park, with Aaron Nola getting the nod for the Phillies and Jameson Taillon taking the mound for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Phillies as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +140 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Cubs vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (3-3, 4.53 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (0-2, 6.29 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Cubs' matchup against the Phillies but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Phillies with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ian Happ hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Cubs vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have won 14 out of the 27 games, or 51.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Phillies have gone 5-4 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Cubs have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 2-4 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 9-1-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+310) Ian Happ 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.