Cubs vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alec Bohm and Nico Hoerner will be among the star attractions when the Philadelphia Phillies play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, at Citizens Bank Park.
Bookmakers list the Phillies as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cubs +145 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cubs gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cubs vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-175
|+145
|9
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have a record of 3-5.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Cubs and their foes are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games. Chicago games have gone over the point total nine times in a row, and the average total during this streak was 7.8 runs.
Read More About This Game
Cubs Betting Records & Stats
- The Cubs have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has a record of 2-3 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +145 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Chicago's games have gone over the total in 23 of its 44 chances.
- The Cubs have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cubs Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-11
|9-13
|9-12
|11-12
|11-19
|9-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.