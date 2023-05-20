Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (20-24) versus the Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) at Citizens Bank Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The Phillies will give the ball to Aaron Nola (3-3, 4.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon (0-2, 6.29 ERA).

Cubs vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Cubs vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Phillies 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cubs have posted a mark of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total nine times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with nine wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 41.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (216 total, 4.9 per game).

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

Cubs Schedule