How to Watch the White Sox vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox are 15th in baseball with 50 total home runs.
- Chicago's .398 slugging percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The White Sox rank 16th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- Chicago ranks 15th in runs scored with 191 (4.2 per game).
- The White Sox's .303 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The White Sox's 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in the majors.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Chicago's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.
- Chicago has a 5.27 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average baseball's third-highest WHIP (1.466).
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.74 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing just one hit.
- Kopech has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this year heading into this game.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Astros
|W 3-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Brandon Bielak
|5/14/2023
|Astros
|L 4-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Brown
|5/16/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Shane Bieber
|5/17/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-2
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-1
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Zack Greinke
|5/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jordan Lyles
|5/21/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Brad Keller
|5/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Peyton Battenfield
|5/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Logan Allen
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
