Friday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (16-29) and Kansas City Royals (14-31) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on May 19.

The White Sox will give the nod to Michael Kopech (1-4) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-4).

White Sox vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the White Sox have a record of 3-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won eight, or 53.3%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 6-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored 191 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The White Sox's 5.27 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule